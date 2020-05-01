Amber Alert issued for San Antonio 2-year-old believed to be in grave or immediate danger

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amber Alert has been issued Friday morning for a toddler girl in the San Antonio area.
The child abduction alert is for 2-year-old Aurora Lee Lopez, who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.
The girl is described as being 3-feet-tall, weighing 20 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown.
San Antonio Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Sherry Lee McGill, who is a suspect in connection to the child abduction.
McGill is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description is also unknown.
She is driving a black 2012 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate number of KTR2989.
McGill was last heard from in San Antonio.
If you have any information on this child abduction or see this vehicle, call San Antonio Police Department at (210) 335-6000.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.