Amarillo mayor sends letter to Governor Abbott requesting resources in response to COVID-19 outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mayor Ginger Nelson wrote Governor Abbott on Wednesday requesting state help responding to COVIDV-19 and meat packing plant hot spots like Tyson and JBS.
In the letter, she said the community’s case numbers have risen sharply in the last week because of those hot spots.
She asked for help to keep the plants open while keeping everyone as safe as possible.
The list asks for everything from supplies, like half a million each of gloves and faces masks, to staff, like contract tracers, nurses and lab workers.
You can view the full letter below:
