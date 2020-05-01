Amarillo car dealership says business now worse than 2008 rescession

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -COVID-19 is impacting Amarillo car dealerships in different ways.
For Street Volkswagen in Amarillo, business has increased in some areas due to the services now being offered.
“We noticed that some of the smaller independents, who we feel horrible for, just kind of had to close. You don’t see as many of the oil change centers, kind of running Walmart, Sams. They backed down a little bit on theirs, so we just kind of put out the word that we’ll work on anything. Call us. We’ll figure it out. It may not get done very quick, because I may have to go find parts and oil. I don’t stock those things, but we will take care of it,” said John Luciano, general manager and managing partner at Street Volkswagen Amarillo.
Even with limiting the number of people in a car show room, Luciano says sales have not decreased much because of technology.
“Everything is starting with online. I mean, we’re not having many people that are just physically walking into the store saying ‘hey, can I just check out some cars.’ That’s kind of gone. On our website we actually offer an ability to go ahead and completely buy a car online,” said Luciano.
However, locally owned car dealership with not as strong of an online presence are seeing a decrease in sales.
Rockin’ J Auto’s says the few sales they are seeing are due to stimulus checks and tax refunds coming through, which is lowering the price of cars being shopped for.
“Usually around tax time, cars under 10,000 is kind of what you’re looking at, but then with people being out of jobs, that brings the value of the cars that they’re looking at, where they can pay cash for the vehicle and not have to go through financing,” said Jace Fincher, co-owner of Rockin’ J Auto’s.
Compared to the last round of stimulus checks sent out in 2008, Fincher says business, for them, was better during the recession.
“I think it’s helping, but at that time, more people were still working, so there wasn’t restaurants closed. People were still able to be employed from that, so that was a big game changer there. Where now, people are having to work from home and being laid off, so their priorities are survival,” said Fincher.
Rockin’ J Auto’s is continuing to work on cars through its auto shop, which has seen an increase of customers finally having free time to bring their car in to get fixed.
