Amarillo area public housing authorities to receive more than $670,000 in COVID-19 relief funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Public housing authorities in the Amarillo area will receive a total of $677,328 in federal grants to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to the programs.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced the funding today, which comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part o the CARES Act.
“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in the Amarillo area an important priority during the outbreak.”
Below is a list of recipients of this grant:
- Housing Authority of Childress - $24,286 in Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds and $1,950 in Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program
- Housing Authority of Wellington - $16,252 in Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds
- Housing Authority of Clarendon - $25,995 in Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds
- Housing Authority of McLean - $5,070 in Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds
- Housing Authority of Memphis - $30,969 in Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds
- Housing Authority of Spearman - $4,727 in Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds and $8,684 in Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program
- Housing Authority of Borger - $66,376 in Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds and $106,160 in Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program
- Panhandle Community Services in Amarillo - $184,294 in Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program
- City of Amarillo - $150,120 in Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program
- Housing Authority of Canyon - $20,404 in Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds and $1,428 in Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program
- Housing Authority of Tulia - $28,591 in Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds and $2,022 in Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program
According to a news release, these grants may be used for resident support services; management and operations, including staff; routine and preventative maintenance; safety and security; energy costs; insurance; debt service incurred to finance unit rehabilitation and development; planning for the long-term capital needs and viability of the properties and other costs.
