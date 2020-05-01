Amarillo area COVID-19 cases reach 940 as of May 1st

By Kaitlin Johnson | May 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 3:00 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 940 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report detailing cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows a total of 940 cases, with 684 in Potter County and 256 in Randall County.

Today’s report also shows 11 new recoveries.

There are still 460 tests pending.

In a news conference earlier today, the City of Amarillo announced new cases in the counties, as well as one new death.

There are now 1,524 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 13
  • Childress County: 1
  • Collingsworth County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 10
  • Deaf Smith County: 30
  • Donley County: 25
  • Gray County: 52
  • Hansford County: 7
  • Hartley County: 5
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 15
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Moore County: 350
  • Ochiltree County: 21
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 6
  • Potter County: 684
  • Randall County: 256
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 19
  • Swisher County: 9
  • Wheeler County: 8

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 357 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 2
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 16
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Moore County: 153
  • Potter County: 67
  • Randall County: 64
  • Sherman County: 6
  • Swisher County: 4

There have also been 21 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 33 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 17
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 9
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 142 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 3
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 138

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 40 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 40

