United Way announces second round of COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund recipients

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon has announced the recipients for round two of funding from the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
The funds will go to five organizations focused on basic needs such as food, shelter, utilities and childcare.
Below is a list of the recipients:
- 2-1-1 Specific Aid - $10,000
- Amarillo Housing First - $5,000
- Amarillo Wesley Community Center - $15,000
- Square Mile Community Development - $10,000
- Legal Aid of Northwest Texas - $5,000
If you would like to donate to help those affected in our area, you can do so online here. You can also text TOGETHER to 313131.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.