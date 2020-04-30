Texas Tech School of Pharmacy amps up viral transport media, expands access to COVID-19 testing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since March, a team from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy is amping up viral transport media supply to help with COVID-19 testing all over Texas. They went from making 4,000 vials a week to 20,000 to 25,000.
Viral transport media is a tube with solution inside of the vial that keeps viruses in tact until it reaches the lab for testing.
“With opening up or loosening social restrictions, there is the need for more testing actually, because you have to be sure that you can even catch minor flare ups and test all the contact persons and isolate them or quarantine them. That requires a lot of testing,” said Dr. Bickel, associate dean of sciences and professor at TTUHSC.
Due to more people being tested, there is a need for more vials to store these tests.
“They are in short supply all over the country and in many parts of the world, because usually nobody needs millions of these,” said Dr. Bickel. “I mean, this is something that is regularly done for lots of viruses, like influenza also as microbes, but usually you don’t need this quantity, since the commercial supply is unable to ramp up and meet the demand in a short period of time.”
Dr. Conatser explains how her team and volunteers work together to keep up with the demand.
“A bulk vial is about 300 of the little test tubes," said Dr. Conatser, assistant professor, pharmacy practice at TTUHSC. “So we make out bulk vials on Monday, and then we have our volunteers come in that have been trained Tuesday through Friday. We have two different shifts, and they come in, and they put out about 340 per person, per hour when they’re in there making these.”
Dr. Conatser is hoping she can help train other universities and labs on how to create VTM to help with supply shortage.
“You know, we’ve had some increase in our numbers locally, so hopefully we could get more people tested locally in the next couple of weeks,” said Dr. Conatser. “We are, you know, helping out the state, so hopefully we can be able to produce more to help them out as well. In our other time, hopefully we can train people, you know. I’d love to be able to, if they need more questions answered or anything like that, hopefully we’ll be able to help other people get their process started as well.”
Dr. Bickel and Dr. Conatser will continue to work with their team to produce more vials a week to help with COVID-19 testing in Texas.
