Texas County dealing with increase of cases while businesses are set to open

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas County has seen an increase of COVID-19 cases the last two weeks, and many say the county hasn’t even reached it’s peak.
“We are seeing a large increase in Texas County and just here in Guymon. Our EMS service has transported numerous known positives within the last two weeks,” said Grant Wadley, fire chief for Guymon Fire Department.
On April 24, personal care businesses such as hair salons were allowed to open for appointments only, if they followed sanitation protocols.
“It’s just, a lot of people are not quarantining themselves, a lot, and some of them are, of course, after they find out they’ve tested positive but then it’s kind of too late,” said Harold Tyson, director of Texas County Emergency Management.
This week businesses such as gyms, movie theaters and restaurants can re-open in Oklahoma.
However, Tyson says many businesses owners are still planning to remain closed.
“People are concerned about the community and our county and not about their pocket books,” said Tyson.
“I think everybody is very concerned. I think we have a lot of business people and businesses that are going to take advantage of the opening for businesses purposes, and I completely understand that, and we have a lot of businesses that are very worried about this, such as restaurants. Even though restaurants can still open, not all of them will be opening their doors as the governor said they could,” said Wadley.
On top of the increasing numbers while businesses reopen, Texas County Emergency Management says this weekend could be their last when it comes to receiving supplies.
“Oklahoma Emergency Management sent us an email today saying that this weekend is probably going to be the last shipment of supplies from them, and that we are going to have to start buying our stuff from vendors,” said Tyson. “We’ve tried to order some stuff from vendors, and so far it’s been like three weeks, and we still haven’t been able to get our orders in.”
The Guymon Fire Department says its supplies and PPE come from a different supplier, and they will continue to receive shipments.
