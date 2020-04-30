Texas County confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County has confirmed 12 more COVID-19 cases.
The new positive results are for five Guymon residents, five Hooker residents and two Texhoma residents.
This brings Texas County to a total of 131 cases.
There have been four new recoveries in Texas County, bringing the total to 35.
There are 135 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 131
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 35 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 35
There are now 1,355 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 30
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 47
- Hansford County: 6
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 14
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Moore County: 327
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 6
- Potter County: 572
- Randall County: 234
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 8
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 331 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 138
- Potter County: 60
- Randall County: 60
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 18 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County: 8
- Randall County: 3
There are 29 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 14
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 8
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
