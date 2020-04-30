Texas County confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 30, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 4:13 PM

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County has confirmed 12 more COVID-19 cases.

The new positive results are for five Guymon residents, five Hooker residents and two Texhoma residents.

This brings Texas County to a total of 131 cases.

There have been four new recoveries in Texas County, bringing the total to 35.

Posted by Texas County Emergency Management on Thursday, 30 April 2020

There are 135 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 3
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 131

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 35 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 35

There are now 1,355 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 13
  • Childress County: 1
  • Collingsworth County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 10
  • Deaf Smith County: 30
  • Donley County: 24
  • Gray County: 47
  • Hansford County: 6
  • Hartley County: 5
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 14
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Moore County: 327
  • Ochiltree County: 21
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 6
  • Potter County: 572
  • Randall County: 234
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 15
  • Swisher County: 9
  • Wheeler County: 8

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 331 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 2
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 16
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Moore County: 138
  • Potter County: 60
  • Randall County: 60
  • Sherman County: 6
  • Swisher County: 4

There has also been 18 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 29 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 14
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 8
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

