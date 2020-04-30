1st confirmed COVID-19 case in Collingsworth County

COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case in Collingsworth County.
According to Collingsworth County Constables Office, one resident tested positive for the virus outside of the county.
At this time, Collingsworth General Hospital has conducted eight tests with all test results coming back negative.
No further details were made available.
There are now 1,193 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 29
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 43
- Hansford County: 6
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 14
- Moore County: 295
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 6
- Potter County: 499
- Randall County: 213
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 8
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 299 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 132
- Potter County: 49
- Randall County: 52
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 18 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County: 8
- Randall County: 3
There are 123 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 119
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 31 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 31
There are 29 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 14
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 8
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
