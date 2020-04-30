Sherman County confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases

By Madison Carson | April 30, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 6:01 PM

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Sherman County officials have confirmed four new positive COVID-19 cases today.

As of April 30, Sherman County has had a total of 19 residents test positive for COVID-19 with six recoveries.

No other details were released about these patients.

There are now 1,360 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 13
  • Childress County: 1
  • Collingsworth County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 10
  • Deaf Smith County: 30
  • Donley County: 24
  • Gray County: 47
  • Hansford County: 7
  • Hartley County: 5
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 14
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Moore County: 327
  • Ochiltree County: 21
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 6
  • Potter County: 572
  • Randall County: 234
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 19
  • Swisher County: 9
  • Wheeler County: 8

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 331 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 2
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 16
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Moore County: 138
  • Potter County: 60
  • Randall County: 60
  • Sherman County: 6
  • Swisher County: 4

There has also been 18 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 33 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 17
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 9
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 135 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 3
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 131

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 35 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 35

