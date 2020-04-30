Record heat Friday?

The breeze will stay up during the overnight hours and temperatures for most of the area will only drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. Downslope winds will be with us for the day with enough sunshine to bring in the mid to upper 90s and in some cases some record high temperatures will occur. Saturday will be another hot day with highs around the 90° mark before a weak cool front comes in late in the afternoon. This will allow temps to stay in the 80s for Sunday.