One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Hartley County

By Madison Carson | April 30, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 3:46 PM

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District has confirmed one new COVID-19 case in Hartley County today.

As of April 30, Hartley County has had five residents test positive for COVID-19 with one resident death due to the virus.

No other details were released about this patient.

There are now 1,261 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 13
  • Childress County: 1
  • Collingsworth County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 10
  • Deaf Smith County: 30
  • Donley County: 24
  • Gray County: 47
  • Hansford County: 6
  • Hartley County: 5
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 14
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Moore County: 327
  • Ochiltree County: 21
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 6
  • Potter County: 499
  • Randall County: 213
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 15
  • Swisher County: 9
  • Wheeler County: 8

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 312 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 2
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 16
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Moore County: 138
  • Potter County: 49
  • Randall County: 52
  • Sherman County: 6
  • Swisher County: 4

There has also been 18 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 123 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 3
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 119

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 31 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 31

There are 29 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 14
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 8
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

