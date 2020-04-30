Moore County officials confirm 32 new COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County officials confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases along with five more recoveries.
Thursday afternoon, Moore County Hospital District reported 327 COVID-19 cases total.
Of those cases, 186 are current active cases, 138 are recoveries and three are deaths.
This makes 32 new cases of the virus from Wednesday.
The hospital said 509 tests have came back negative and 257 tests are pending.
There are now 1,230 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 29
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 47
- Hansford County: 6
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 14
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Moore County: 327
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 6
- Potter County: 499
- Randall County: 213
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 8
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 306 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 138
- Potter County: 49
- Randall County: 52
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 18 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County: 8
- Randall County: 3
There are 123 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 119
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 31 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 31
There are 29 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 14
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 8
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
