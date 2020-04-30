Many Amarillo restaurants choosing not to open tomorrow

“We want to turn the corner just like everybody else does, whether its here locally, state-wide or throughout the country. Until things start to change, specifically with Amarillo, I think we just need to hold tight and do what we were doing with our take away sales. When we feel good about it, and our staff feels comfortable, and I think the community is ready to get back out again, you know, we are going to be ready for them,” said Lazy Gator Operating Partner Micci Cole.