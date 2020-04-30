Many Amarillo restaurants choosing not to open tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There is a long list of restaurants in Amarillo who will continue to keep their dinning rooms closed tomorrow.
Restaurants in Amarillo are allowed to open their dining rooms to customers beginning tomorrow, but things do not go back to normal. There are a lot of new regulations they must follow before doing so such as temperature checks, using disposable menus, and rearranging seating for customers to stay distant from each other.
The Texas Governor and Mayor of Amarillo recommend people wear masks, even though it is not a requirement. Each business can decide if they want to require their employees to wear one.
“If the business requires the employees to wear a mask, then it is the businesses requirement under the OSHA laws to provide those masks and to train people on how to use them,” said Vicki Wilmarth, business and employment law attorney.
Yellow City Street Food in Amarillo is waiting until June to open back up, but the restaurant is still offering curbside in the mean time.
“We are wanting to be able to stay open, not have some sort of outbreak happen, and not contribute to the rising numbers of infections. Plus, we have adapted really well,” said Forrest Jorgensen, sous-chef at YCSF.
Some Restaurants in Amarillo are finding that their to-go orders are keeping them busy enough to keep their dining room closed.
“The mornings are a little slower, but the nights are every bit as busy, if not busier sometimes,” said Jorgensen.
The owner at the Lazy Gator said he misses all of their customers, and the fun environment the restaurant normally has. In order to keep their staff and customers safe, they have decided to postpone opening as well.
“Right now, everybody is skeptical. We’re scared, our staff if scared, so we decided it’s better for everybody for us to go ahead and do pick-up only, keep the practices we’re doing now and then be able to give our product 100 percent when it is that time,” said Lazy Gator Owner Paul Turner.
The operating partner at Lazy Gator said it has been fun making drinks to-go, but the doors will not be closed forever.
“We want to turn the corner just like everybody else does, whether its here locally, state-wide or throughout the country. Until things start to change, specifically with Amarillo, I think we just need to hold tight and do what we were doing with our take away sales. When we feel good about it, and our staff feels comfortable, and I think the community is ready to get back out again, you know, we are going to be ready for them,” said Lazy Gator Operating Partner Micci Cole.
The Drunken Oyster is among a few restaurants choosing to open up tomorrow, with sit down and take out plans for Mother’s Day.
