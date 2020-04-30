Judge confirms 1st COVID-19 case in Lipscomb County

LIPSCOMB COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Lipscomb County officials confirmed the county’s first positive case of the coronavirus.
Lipscomb County Judge Mickey Simpson said a 60-year-old woman tested positive for the virus.
The woman is quarantining at her home in Booker.
Judge Simpson is encouraging the community to continue to practice social distancing.
There are now 1,194 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 29
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 43
- Hansford County: 6
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 14
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Moore County: 295
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 6
- Potter County: 499
- Randall County: 213
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 8
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 299 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 132
- Potter County: 49
- Randall County: 52
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 18 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County: 8
- Randall County: 3
There are 123 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 119
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 31 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 31
There are 29 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 14
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 8
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
