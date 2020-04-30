COVID-19 impacting the Youth Center of the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There have been many adjustments made at the High Plains Youth Detention Center in response to COVID-19 in order to ensure the safety of all inmates and staff.
“We’ve put in multitude of operational changes to help prevent any encroachment of the Coronavirus and to our secure detention facility," said Joe Barton, the chief juvenile probation officer of Randall County.
Some of those changes include increasing sanitation around the facility, limiting movement around units to practice social distancing, and providing more in-depth screenings to staff and new intakes before entering the facility, but the biggest change for the inmates is not being able to have in-person visitation from their loved ones.
“All visitation is now done via video conferencing, there’s no physical visitation with family with the children in the facility," said Barton. "There’s really, as far who’s allowed to physically enter the facility, it is a very limited group of people that can come in.”
Potter County Attorney Scott Brumley says cutting off in-person visitation at the youth detention center can have a large impact on them, as a lot of times they need more structure than most adults.
“It’s difficult enough for folks who are sitting in Potter County Detention Center, or in a hospital having been diagnosed with COVID-19, and they’re not allowed to have visitors, and they’re not allowed contact with their support system, so magnify that with kids who probably need a little bit more structure," said Brumley.
Barton says they’ve taken the emotional and mental impact COVID-19 has on their youth into consideration, and they responded by continuing all counseling sessions through video conferences.
“We have a group on staff of licensed counselors that the children still have access to via video conference. We’ve increased their ability to have visitation with family so that they’re able to have more contact through video sessions," said Barton.
Barton also says community safety is still their number one priority, so the detention center will still be fully functional with taking in new inmates if necessary.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.