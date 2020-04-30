City of Pampa reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new recoveries

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - There are four new cases of COVID-19 and seven new recoveries in Gray County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of four new cases in Gray County. This brings the county to a total of 47 cases.
The cases are considered community spread, and all four people are quarantined in their homes.
There have also been seven new recoveries, bring that to a total of 16 recoveries in Gray County.
There are now 1,198 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 29
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 47
- Hansford County: 6
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 14
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Moore County: 295
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 6
- Potter County: 499
- Randall County: 213
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 8
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 306 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 132
- Potter County: 49
- Randall County: 52
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 18 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County: 8
- Randall County: 3
There are 123 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 119
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 31 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 31
There are 29 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 14
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 8
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
