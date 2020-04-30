City of Pampa confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa has confirmed five new COVID-19 cases in Gray County tonight.
The City of Pampa and Gray County were notified this evening by the Texas Department of State Health Services of five new positive COVID-19 cases in Gray County.
As of April 30, Gray Coutnty has had a total of 52 residents test positive, with 16 recoveries,
According to the City of Pampa, all five of the new cases are community spread, all five are quarantined in their homes.
There are now 1,365 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 30
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 52
- Hansford County: 7
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 14
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Moore County: 327
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 6
- Potter County: 572
- Randall County: 234
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 8
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 331 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 138
- Potter County: 60
- Randall County: 60
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 18 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County: 8
- Randall County: 3
There are 33 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 17
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 9
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 135 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 131
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 35 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 35
