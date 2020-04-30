Amarillo College Foundation establishes Food Pantry Fund to help support students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Foundation has established a Food Pantry Fund to help students in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A $250,000 grant, which will be spread over two years, will be used specifically for vital needs related to housing, child care and utility assistance for students.
Students who are currently enrolled in at least six hours and have a minimum 2.0 grade point average can be considered to receive this aid.
The AC Foundation is also seeking monetary donations to help provide for the Food Pantry.
You can make a donation online or by calling (806) 371-5107.
