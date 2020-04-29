Wheeler County confirms 4 new positive COVID-19 cases, 1st recovery

Social Distancing Demonstrated Through Matches
By Kaitlin Johnson | April 29, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 11:49 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County Emergency Management has confirmed four new positive COVID-19 cases.

That makes 10 total for the county.

One person has recovered from the virus in the county.

There are five pending tests.

Due to testing outside the county, do not assume all cases are residents of Shamrock. They are all residents of wheeler county.

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Wednesday, 29 April 2020

There are now 1,133 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 13
  • Childress County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 10
  • Deaf Smith County: 26
  • Donley County: 24
  • Gray County: 42
  • Hansford County: 5
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 13
  • Moore County: 294
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Ochiltree County: 21
  • Parmer County: 6
  • Potter County: 430
  • Randall County: 200
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 14
  • Swisher County: 9
  • Wheeler County: 10

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 286 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 9
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Moore County: 119
  • Potter County: 49
  • Randall County: 52
  • Sherman County: 6
  • Swisher County: 4
  • Wheeler County: 1

There has also been 16 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 111 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 3
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 107

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 29 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 14
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 8
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.