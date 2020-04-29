Today is the last day to vote for Inspire Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the last day to vote for your favorite Inspire Amarillo group.
Every vote will raise $1 for local nonprofit organizations who feed hungry children and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inspire Amarillo, started April 7, is encouraging people in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle to virtually speak, perform or sing words of hope.
Inspire Amarillo has teamed up with Bill Gilliland, Jerry Hodge and Richard Ware to donate up to $100,000 for nonprofits.
There are eight categories, meaning that those eight votes will raise $8.
The eight groups are healthcare professionals and first responders, teams, schools, church choirs or worship bands, musicians, families, open and the media.
Category winners will be presented Friday with the charity partners presented with the funds on May 4.
