Strange lights in the sky are courtesy of SpaceX, Elon Musk

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many viewers in West Texas have reached out to KCBD to find out about the line of lights in the sky. The “train” of lights are not aliens, but rather SpaceX satellites.
They are Starlink satellites which provide satellite internet access.
Some viewers have noticed the “lights” in the sky will go dark, one by one. This is due to the reflection of light from the moon and Earth and how the position of the satellites change.
Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, detailed a plan this week to “mitigate the impact of their Starlink satellite constellation on night sky observation,” according to an article on Tech Crunch.
Tech Crunch also reported, “In response to a question about why the Starlink satellites have seemed to be even more visible and brighter in recent weeks, prompting many reports of them being spotted by more individuals, Musk said that this was due to the angle of the satellites’ solar panels during their orbital raise and parking maneuvers, and said that a fix is being deployed to address this ‘now.’”
Musk says the goal is to make the satellites invisible to the naked eye.
