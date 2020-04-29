Skunk tests positive for rabies in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County has had the first confirmed case of rabies this year.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says a skunk in rural Randall County tested positive for rabies.
Residents are advised to be aware of animals near their property that might be showing unusual behavior.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office will respond to calls involving high risk animals such as skunks, raccoons, bats, foxes and coyotes.
Randall County had 24 confirmed cases of rabies in 2019. Those cases involved 22 skunks, one dog and one bovine.
Residents are advised to vaccinate any pets and avoid interactions with unfamiliar animals near their homes.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.