Randall County Sheriff’s Office: Man wanted for assaulting family member
(Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Garcia | April 29, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 9:57 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is wanted in Randall County on a charge of assaulting a family member.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Victor Abel Torres is facing a charge of assault of a family member, impeding breath or air circulation.

He is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 215 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call the sheriff’s office at (806) 468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 for a cash reward.

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

