Randall County Sheriff’s Office: Man wanted for assaulting family member

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is wanted in Randall County on a charge of assaulting a family member.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Victor Abel Torres is facing a charge of assault of a family member, impeding breath or air circulation.
He is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 215 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know where he is, call the sheriff’s office at (806) 468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 for a cash reward.
