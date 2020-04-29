6 Parmer County residents test positive for COVID-19

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now six residents in Parmer County who have tested positive with the coronavirus.
Parmer Medical Center reported the six positive case results are from all test sites.
Out of the 12 tests at the hospital, two have came back positive, four have came back negative and six test results are still pending.
The hospital said it is seeing more people with symptoms and is encouraging residents to wear masks while out in public and to practice social distancing.
There are now 1,129 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 26
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 42
- Hansford County: 5
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Moore County: 294
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Parmer County: 6
- Potter County: 430
- Randall County: 200
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 14
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 6
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 285 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 119
- Potter County: 49
- Randall County: 52
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 16 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County: 6
- Randall County: 3
There are 111 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 107
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 29 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 14
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 8
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.