No Limits No Excuses given $15,000 grant for new initiative

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - No Limits No Excuses is receiving guidance and $15,000 in funding for a new initiative.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Educate Texas and United Ways of Texas are leading Advance Together, the new initiative.
The No Limits No Excuses news release said Advance Together is a leadership academy for regional partnerships and includes training, technical assistance and funding.
This grant will help move the program forward and the money going towards training and resources will better help meet the needs of low income residents in the region.
As of now, 28 percent of Texas Panhandle residents hold a quality credential, according to statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau and Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
The goal of this initiative is to increase the education attainment rate from 28 percent to 50 percent in the next 10 years.
The Advance Together training will also help strategies respond during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nine community partners, including No Limits No Excuses, were selected for the initiative.
