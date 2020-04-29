JBS implements procedures to protect employees from COVID-19

“We have talked with the departments of health in both the Lubbock region as well the Amarillo region, so we had them here for a tour last week. We went and visited with them, told them what we are doing. They came down to verify those things we said we were doing, and they seemed to find a lot of best practices and a lot of collaboration between us and them,” said Manny Guerrero, general manager of JBS Cactus.