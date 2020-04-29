JBS implements procedures to protect employees from COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The JBS plant was referred to as a hot spot by Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson in last week’s press conference.
Not only a concern to Amarillo, but also the state, the Texas Tribune released an article Monday saying state health investigators are contributing at least 159 COVID-19 cases to the plant.
“It can explode quickly, and now we’ve seen that happen, so I would appeal to every business owner in our Panhandle area. Let’s watch and learn from this situation,” said Mayor Nelson.
Tim Schellpeper, the president of JBS says his company is doing everything possible to keep it’s workers safe.
“Where possible, we have socially distanced people. We have physically tried to move their work station further apart. In some places that’s proven to be more difficult to do,” said Schellpeper.
Schellpeper says employees are given gloves, masks and face shields.
Temperatures are checked at the door.
Where social distancing is not possible, plexiglass has been installed.
The manager of the Cactus plant even went as far as to say his employees have told him they feel more comfortable at work than they do out in the community.
“We have talked with the departments of health in both the Lubbock region as well the Amarillo region, so we had them here for a tour last week. We went and visited with them, told them what we are doing. They came down to verify those things we said we were doing, and they seemed to find a lot of best practices and a lot of collaboration between us and them,” said Manny Guerrero, general manager of JBS Cactus.
The Cactus plant that employees roughly 3,000 people, produces enough beef to feed around 10 million people a day.
“They are very vital to the nation’s food supply, so to say they are an essential business doesn’t fully describe the category of just how essential they are,” said Mayor Nelson.
“The reality is, do we have some increased absenteeism? Sure we do, but that does not lessen the responsibility we have to keep our employees safe and keep our nation supplied with food,” said Schellpeper.
Schellpeper says employees who are sick or at risk are not working but still being paid.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.