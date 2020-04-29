Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Whenever the PGA Tour returns, it figures to be very quiet. The target is to resume June 8-14 at Colonial in Texas, and the tour has said there will be no spectators for at least a month. Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down golf, Rory McIlroy joked that it would be like having an early tee time, and for some players, it wouldn't be much different. McIlroy says on his Tuesday podcast that he doesn't think he'd play as well, especially on the back nine in contention. No fans also means no bleachers that sometimes allow for free drops.