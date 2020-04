We will be starting out nice and cool for the early morning hours but the sunny skies and SW winds will warm us up quickly. Temperatures will climb fast and we should be well into the 80s by midday with highs in the low 90s. SW winds will stay with us at 10-20 mph. It will be even warmer on Friday with widespread mid to upper 90s likely and in some cases record high temperatures will be set. The weekend will be cooler with upper 80s across the region.