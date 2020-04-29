City leaders confirm more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City leaders confirmed more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in the Amarillo area during a news conference.
Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton said as of Wednesday morning, Amarillo has 654 cases, which is an increase of 24 from Tuesday.
Potter County has 449 cases and Randall County has 205. There are 102 recoveries and 11 deaths.
More cases are expected to be released in the report card this afternoon.
Mayor Ginger Nelson said she is concerned that numbers are still climbing, which is due to hotspots in and around Amarillo.
Chief Medical Officer Brian Weis said Northwest Texas Hospital is continuing to see positive cases coming from meat processing plants and Texas Department of Criminal Justice units.
With Amarillo beginning to reopen this week, Mayor Nelson said if “we as individuals don’t make the right choices” that this pandemic won’t get any better in Amarillo.
Mayor Ginger Nelson said the City of Amarillo will follow the governor’s orders with some businesses opening this Friday. Read more about Gov. Greg Abbott’s approach to reopening the state here.
Mayor Nelson said city council leaders has an open dialogue with Abbott’s office.
They are sending a list to Gov. Abbott with requests of extra supplies and extra help “so we can work on those hotspots and get a better control of those numbers," Mayor Nelson said.
Health officials said Northwest Texas Hospital and BSA are using a significant amount of ICU beds and ventilators.
Dr. Brian Weis said out of 62 ICU beds, 43 are in use at Northwest Texas Hospital, and Chief Medical Officer at BSA Dr. Lamanteer said out of the 48 ICU beds, 42 are in use at this time.
Dr. Lamanteer said BSA has a surge plan that will allow for more ICU beds outside of the traditional ICU unit.
Dr. Lamanteer said there are 27 patients at BSA with the virus. About half of those patients are requiring ICU level care and about 75 percent ICU patients are on ventilators.
A total of 19 ventilators are also in use, which is about 60 percent of ventilator capacity at BSA.
Northwest Texas Hospital has 48 patients in the hospital with 10 under investigation for the virus.
There are 28 ventilators in use with only three or four are available for COVID-19 patients at this time, Dr. Weis said.
Northwest Texas Hospital is also beginning to have a shortage in gowns and is re-utilizing masks by using UV lights.
Froylan Garza with the Amarillo VA Health System said the VA is ready to become an alternate site to help treat COVID-19 patients if needed to in the future.
Here are other topics city leaders and health officials discussed:
- Mayor Nelson said the daily report card released at 2:30 p.m. will have two new changes, which includes adding a column for recoveries and showing the difference of cases from the previous to current day.
- Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton said 21 doses of convalescent plasma has been delivering with six potential donors who could be used within the next few days.
- Northwest has received about 180 in-house tests last week with 75 of those tests left. More are anticipated to come soon.
- As of Tuesday, 770 have been tested at BSA with about 20 percent coming back positive this week. That’s a change from last week, which had about 13 percent coming back.
- The Amarillo VA Health System has no positive cases as of now, but is monitoring three to four people who tested positive and are home quarantining.
- The Amarillo VA Health System discharged it’s first COVID-19 patient, which was an 82-year-old Army veteran.
There are now 1,157 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 26
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 42
- Hansford County: 5
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Moore County: 294
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Parmer County: 6
- Potter County: 449
- Randall County: 205
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 14
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 10
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 286 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 119
- Potter County and Randall County: 102
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 18 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County and Randall County: 11
There are 111 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 107
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 29 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 14
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 8
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.