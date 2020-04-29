City of Canyon votes to extend disaster declaration

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - In an emergency meeting earlier today, the City of Canyon Commissioners voted to extend the disaster declaration.
The disaster declaration has been extended through May 18, consistent with Governor Greg Abbott’s recently issued order.
City Manager Joe Price outlined which City facilities will reopen this Friday and which will remain closed.
- The golf course will open with restrictions
- Park playground equipment will remain closed
- Canyon sports fields will remain closed
- The community center will remain closed
- The library will open with restrictions and limited hours
- City Hall will remain closed
- The Canyon Aquatic park is currently being monitored, but there is a good chance it won’t open this summer
Price also says the City will have a stakeholder call tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m. with retail and restaurants via Zoom and with Pastors at 3:00 p.m. to discuss procedures moving forward.
