712 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Amarillo as of April 29

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 712 cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report for cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 499 cases in Potter County and 213 cases in Randall County, making a total of 712 cases.
There have been 49 recoveries in Potter County and 52 recoveries in Randall County.
There are still 430 tests pending.
In a news conference earlier today, the city confirmed new cases and two new deaths.
There are now 1,185 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 26
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 42
- Hansford County: 5
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Moore County: 295
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 6
- Potter County: 499
- Randall County: 213
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 14
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 8
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 298 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 132
- Potter County: 49
- Randall County: 52
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 18 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County: 8
- Randall County: 3
There are 123 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 119
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 31 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 31
There are 29 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 14
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 8
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
