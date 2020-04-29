712 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Amarillo as of April 29

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 29, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 3:49 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 712 cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report for cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 499 cases in Potter County and 213 cases in Randall County, making a total of 712 cases.

There have been 49 recoveries in Potter County and 52 recoveries in Randall County.

There are still 430 tests pending.

In a news conference earlier today, the city confirmed new cases and two new deaths.

There are now 1,185 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 13
  • Childress County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 10
  • Deaf Smith County: 26
  • Donley County: 24
  • Gray County: 42
  • Hansford County: 5
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 13
  • Moore County: 295
  • Ochiltree County: 21
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 6
  • Potter County: 499
  • Randall County: 213
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 14
  • Swisher County: 9
  • Wheeler County: 8

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 298 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 9
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Moore County: 132
  • Potter County: 49
  • Randall County: 52
  • Sherman County: 6
  • Swisher County: 4

There has also been 18 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 123 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 3
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 119

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 31 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 31

There are 29 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 14
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 8
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

