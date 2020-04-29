Another TDCJ offender tests positive for COVID-19 in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa has confirmed one additional TDCJ offender tests positive for COVID-19 in Gray County.
This morning the City of Pampa and Gray County were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services of another offender testing positive for COVID-19 in Gray County.
This new positive counts as part of the County totals, bringing the new total to 43 overall positive cases.
According to the City of Pampa, because this was transmitted within the prison system, it is considered community related.
There are 34 positives that are citizens within Gray County, and nine offenders are positive.
There are now 1,186 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 26
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 43
- Hansford County: 5
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Moore County: 295
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 6
- Potter County: 499
- Randall County: 213
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 14
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 8
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 298 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 132
- Potter County: 49
- Randall County: 52
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 18 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County: 8
- Randall County: 3
There are 123 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 119
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 31 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 31
There are 29 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 14
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 8
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
