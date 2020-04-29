Amarillo probation officers making adjustments to supervise offenders through COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to the Community Supervision and Corrections Department, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on their daily operations.
“It’s affected us tremendously," said Director of CSCD Terry Easterling. "We have reporting and contact standards for all of our offenders. We obviously spend more time, and have more face-to-face contact with high-risk offenders than we do low-risk offenders. Well, right now we aren’t able to have face-to-face contact with anyone.”
Easterling says in-person supervision helps guide high risk offenders from making poor decisions.
“We have about, probably 700 to 800 high-risk offenders out there who have shown that they don’t always make really good life choices, and without some sort of face-to-face supervision, where offenders know that they can be tested, or they know they’re going to have to meet with their officer," Easterling said.
The Corrections Department has had to make a number of adjustments in order to continue providing supervision for local offenders, including reaching out by phone, giving high-risk drug offenders patches to detect drug use, and holding Zoom conferences for counseling and court hearings.
“We are still addressing problems that that offender might have that leads to their criminal behavior," Easterling said. "We have a number of offenders. I have about five counselors that work for me, licensed professional counselors, and they are still conducting counseling sessions.”
Easterling also says, although court hearings are being conducted on Zoom, the number of cases being seen has significantly decreased.
“The judges in Potter, Randall, and Armstrong County have been working via Zoom and doing some pleas, but certainly not the number of cases we’re used to getting," Easterling said.
Potter County Attorney Scott Brumley says cases are now being selected by the level of seriousness they present.
“We have to consider what kind of matters really need to be brought forth by way of electronic hearing right now versus those cases that might be able to wait right now," Brumley said.
