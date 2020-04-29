Amarillo police investigating shooting death of 15-year-old girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 15-year-old girl is left dead after a shooting inside an Amarillo home on Monday night.
On April 27, at around 10:11 p.m. AECC received a 911 call of a shooting on Everett Avenue.
Amarillo Police Department arrived on scene and found 15-year-old Adrianna Leshay Martin with a gunshot wound in her upper body.
Martin was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital with life threatening injuries.
APD Homicide detectives responded to the scene to lead the investigation.
On Wednesday, April 29 Martin died of her injuries.
Detectives are still investigating this incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD Homicide at (806) 378-9468, or to remain anonymous, you can call Amarillo Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.