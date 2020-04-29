Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson leaves businesses to decide on opening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is asking business owners to make the call for themselves if it is safe for them to resume operations.
She says this is not the “all clear, back to normal.”
The disaster declaration was extended this afternoon as a way to prepare for a surge.
“It is a threshold requirement to getting federal funding, disaster funding and also state funding, so any funds that are coming from the government to help us address COVID expenses or response expenses, we’ve got to have that disaster order in place,” said Mayor Nelson.
As both BSA and Northwest are running low on ICU beds and ventilators, the Amarillo VA hospital currently has no COVID-19 patients in their facility.
“We are also in the process of activating our fourth mission, per a regional request to serve as a potential overflow alternate site, should the community hospitals hit capacity in the near future. I just want to mention that we stand ready to support our local community as always,” says Froy Garza, interim medical director at the VA hospital.
As hospitals come close to using most of their ventilators, a non-traditional method was brought up as an alternative option.
“Both hospitals are looking at opportunities where we could surge using some non-traditional ventilators as ventilators, things like anesthesia machines and bi pap devices. That would really translate to us using about 25 percent right now with that total potential capacity,” said Dr. Michael Lamenteer, Chief Medical Officer BSA.
Both BSA and Northwest are finding ways to disinfect their N95 masks to be able to reuse them, but Northwest has brought up a new roadblock.
“Gowns have become an issue. It’s surprising, because gowns, for us, come typically from South America, but we found that we had a relative shortage of gowns. We are looking at ways of re-utilizing gowns now and will be sterilizing them, so we have those available to staff,” said Dr. Brian Weis, Chief Medical Officer Northwest Texas Hospital.
The alternate care facility was taken off the City Council agenda yesterday, as Mayor Nelson says it will be a last resort situation. We have the funding for the alternate care facility from the State, but the City is hoping we won’t need it.
