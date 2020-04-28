WTAMU, AC student artists feature work in virtual AMoA exhibit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student artists will have their art displayed virtually at the Amarillo Museum of Art for the annual Amarillo College, West Texas A&M University Student and Faculty Exhibition.
The exhibition did not open April 3, as originally planned, but the museum is offering a virtual exhibit for these pieces.
“This year, I was impressed with the diversity of work sent in for the online exhibition. There are diverse painting styles, graphic design, prints, ceramics, video, and drawings,” said Alex Gregory, AMoA curator of art.
One WT art professor believes this is a great learning experience for young artists and offers an opportunity for even more people to see their art.
“Right now, COVID-19 has made all art viewing go online, and one of the things we teach in the WT art program is adaptability,” said Jon Revett, WT assistant professor of painting and drawing. “We got to put that into practice with this exhibition, and I would be willing to bet that more people are getting to see the art than ever.”
Art departments from AC and WT have collaborated on this exhibition since 1972. It typically features selections from students and faculty at both institutions, but this year, WT faculty decided to spotlight their students. AC had a reduced number of faculty submissions.
“Art is distraction from these stressful days and provides a needed dose of beauty into our everyday lives. It also allows us to connect with others and have similar experiences across the globe,” Revett said. “While most online visual content tends to be more video-based, at WT, we teach our students to make beautiful things, which is at the core to the success of any media.
