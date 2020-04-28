United Supermarkets donating $3,500 to Downtown Women’s Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United Supermarkets is donating $3,500 to Downtown Women’s Center to help the nonprofit organization’s virtual spring luncheon.
A news release shows that United Supermarkets, Amigos and Market Street will present the check at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the United Supermarkets, located at 5807 S.W. 45th Ave.
The money will go towards the luncheon, which has become an online campaign that runs through May 5 due to social distancing guidelines.
The money will be used to buy essential items for women and children, such as food, diapers, wipes, cleaning products and hygiene supplies.
United Supermarkets has supported the nonprofit since 2014.
“The needs of the women and children served by the Downtown Women’s Center are immediate, and we are glad United Supermarkets can provide support to them,” said Paul Evans, regional vice president for The United Family of stores.
DWC Director of Development Stephanie Goins said this gift is a blessing, especially during these times.
“These are interesting times we are in now and donations are not guaranteed as they have been in the past,” Goins said. “Since DWC had to cancel our one and only fundraiser, we have prayer daily that our donors and their community would still be able to support our homeless women and their children.”
