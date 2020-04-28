Sunny and Breezy Tuesday Ahead

Our Tuesday is shaping up to be much like our Monday, sunny and slightly breezy. However, winds will be a bit stronger today out of the north and northwest at about 10-20 miles an hour ahead of an oncoming front that will roll in overnight into Wednesday, dropping that day’s temperatures down into the mid-70′s. Our high for Tuesday will be about 85 degrees. A high pressure off to the northwest is whats bringing winds out of the north, and once it passes and shifts winds out of the south to southwest, we’re in for a stretch of hot and dry weather.