Online registry established in search for healthcare volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle and South Plains Medical Responder Registry has been established to find healthcare volunteers to help battle COVID-19 in the area.
This online registry is a database of nurses advanced-practice nurses, nursing students, respiratory therapists and other health professionals and students willing to volunteer with patient care in communities needing assistance.
The goal of the database is identify nurses and other health professionals who are not currently working in a hospital or nursing facility treating COVID-19 patients.
In a disaster, these volunteers could be activated to help area medical facilities.
These members can also assist in shelters, distribute medicines and provide information and assistance to the community in many other ways.
Volunteers attend orientation, quarterly meetings and participate in relevant trainings as their schedule allows.
Continued participation can include preparedness exercises, community health activities, flu clinics, vision screening clinics, health fairs and other events.
To register as a volunteer in the online PSPMRR, click here.
