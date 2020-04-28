22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County officials announced 22 additional Texas County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 today.
Texas County Emergency Management confirmed this afternoon the new positive results are for 18 Guymon residents, three Hooker residents, and one unspecified.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health will conduct investigations to determine those believed to have been in close contact with the patients and advise of quarantine.
No other details were released about these patients.
There are now 111 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 107
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 1,120 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 25
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 38
- Hansford County: 5
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Moore County: 294
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Parmer County: 4
- Potter County: 430
- Randall County: 200
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 14
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 6
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 278 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 119
- Potter County: 49
- Randall County: 52
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 16 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County: 6
- Randall County: 3
There are 27 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 13
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 7
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
