3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa has confirmed three additional positive COVID-19 cases in Gray County this evening.
The City of Pampa and Gray County were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services of three more positive cases in Gray County.
These new positives bring the total of confirmed cases in Gray County to 42.
According to the City of Pampa, all three of these cases are community related.
Two patients are quarantined in their homes, and one is quarantined in a medical facility.
There are now 1,127 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 26
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 42
- Hansford County: 5
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Moore County: 294
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Parmer County: 4
- Potter County: 430
- Randall County: 200
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 14
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 6
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 287 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 119
- Potter County: 49
- Randall County: 52
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 16 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County: 6
- Randall County: 3
There are 111 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 107
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 29 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 14
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 8
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
