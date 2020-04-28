2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dallam County

The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District has confirmed two new positive COVID-19 cases in Dallam County this afternoon. (Source: DHCHD)
By Madison Carson | April 28, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 3:29 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District has confirmed two new positive COVID-19 cases in Dallam County this afternoon.

The DHCHD has reported a total of 14 positive COVID-19 results for both counties to date and has reported 183 negative tests.

No details were released about these new patients.

There are 1,122 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 13
  • Childress County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 10
  • Deaf Smith County: 25
  • Donley County: 24
  • Gray County: 38
  • Hansford County: 5
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 13
  • Moore County: 294
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Ochiltree County: 21
  • Parmer County: 4
  • Potter County: 430
  • Randall County: 200
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 14
  • Swisher County: 9
  • Wheeler County: 6

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 278 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 9
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Moore County: 119
  • Potter County: 49
  • Randall County: 52
  • Sherman County: 8
  • Swisher County: 4

There has also been 16 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 111 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 3
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 107

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 27 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 13
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 7
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

