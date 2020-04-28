Moore County nears 300 COVID-19 cases

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County has nearly 300 cases of COVID-19.
The Moore County Hospital District’s daily report shows 294 total cases, with 22 new cases today.
119 people have recovered from the virus in Moore County.
There are 274 pending test results.
There are now 1,077 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 25
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 38
- Hansford County: 5
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Moore County: 294
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Parmer County: 4
- Potter County: 396
- Randall County: 191
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 14
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 6
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 267 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 19
- Potter County: 44
- Randall County: 46
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 16 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County: 6
- Randall County: 3
There are 27 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 13
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 7
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are now 89 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 85
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
