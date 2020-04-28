Help name 2 dinosaurs at Discovery Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Now is your chance to name a couple of dinosaurs.
The Don Harrington Discovery is asking the public to help come up with names for two animatronic dinosaurs in the Outdoor Science Park, which is currently under construction.
Staff will choose the top five names for each dinosaur, which are a Triceratops and a Tyrannosaurus Rex.
The deadline to submit names is Friday, May 1, and next week the public can vote on their favorite name for both dinosaurs.
The two people who choose the names that stick will win a one-year free family membership to the Discovery Center and an invitation to attend the unveiling ceremony.
To submit a name, do so in the comments of the YouTube video below or on the Discovery Center’s Facebook post by Friday afternoon.
