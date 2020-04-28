Hansford County opens alternate care site for non-COVID-19 patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Hansford County, hospital officials have decided to open an alternate care site.
The Nursanickle Motel and the Hansford County Hospital will implement an alternate care site where they will treat non-COVID-19 patients for inpatient operations.
The motel will also be used for recovered COVID-19 patients to receive post hospitalization care if needed.
According to the CEO of the Hansford County Hospital District, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county continue to rise. Since the size of the hospital here limits the amount of space the patients have between each other, an alternate care site was necessary.
The motel will have staff nurses and physicians 24/7 to conduct patient rounds, just as they would in the hospital.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.