Firefighters rescue person trapped in burning home in northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters rescued a person who was trapped inside a burning home early Tuesday morning in northwest Amarillo.
An Amarillo Fire Department news release said about 4:50 a.m. this morning, crews were called out to a possible structure fire in the area of South Florida Street and San Jacinto Avenue.
Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the home.
Six AFD units brought the fire under control by 5:28 a.m.
Firefighters also rescued a person who was trapped inside of the home.
The person was taken to a local hospital.
The fire damage to the home is estimated at $20,000,
An investigation is underway.
