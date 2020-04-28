2020 Dumas Dogie Days cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2020 Dumas Dogie Days has been cancelled due to the new restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board met this morning via Google hangouts to discuss the plans for the event.
It has been decided, the 74th Annual Dogie Days has been cancelled.
The Lions Club feels it is in the best interest of the club and community to make this decision.
It was also decided, all club meetings will be cancelled indefinitely until more is known about what gatherings will be allowed.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.