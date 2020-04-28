Crews responding to fire at home in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a fire at a home in Randall County.
Crews were called to a home near Sideoats Avenue and Burlington Road for a fire this morning.
According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to the home first and were able to help the residents out of the home.
Some pets were lost in the fire.
The home has extensive damage and is considered to be a total loss.
Crews from the Amarillo Fire Department, Randall County Fire Department, Lake Tanglewood and Timbercreek responded to the fire.
